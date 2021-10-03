Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

