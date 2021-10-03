Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,139 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,447.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $70.42 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

