Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.33. 3,691,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

