Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. 663,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

