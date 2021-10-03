Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,272.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.16 and its 200 day moving average is $474.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

