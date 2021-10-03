Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.51. The stock had a trading volume of 223,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.56 and its 200 day moving average is $228.98. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.10 and a fifty-two week high of $251.02.

