Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $48.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

