Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRDSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Prada stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Prada has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

