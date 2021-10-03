Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $197,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.68 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.