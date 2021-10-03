PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 42,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

