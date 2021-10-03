PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $65.33 Average PT from Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at $53,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

