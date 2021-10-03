Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $437.40 on Friday. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $476.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

