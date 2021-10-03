Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $$19.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

