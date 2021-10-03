Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 4,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,402,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $790,460. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after purchasing an additional 728,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

