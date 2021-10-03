PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Gap Down to $79.11

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.11, but opened at $76.12. PJT Partners shares last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in PJT Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 22.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

