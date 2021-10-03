Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of PI opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. Impinj has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,021 shares of company stock worth $469,477 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

