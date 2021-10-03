Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for National Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.94.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

National Bankshares stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $3,416,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 40.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

