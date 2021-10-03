Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Also, enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues in the near term. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.63.

PINS opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,781 shares of company stock valued at $53,048,129 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

