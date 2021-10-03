Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $5,437.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00370530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005834 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.43 or 0.00879379 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,495,191 coins and its circulating supply is 431,234,755 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.