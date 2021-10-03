PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the August 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

