PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Down 77.9% in September

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the August 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE PKO opened at $24.65 on Friday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1,732.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 2,167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

