PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $54.79. 151,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 167,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STPZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,210,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 236,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 175,533 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,290 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 630,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,927.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

