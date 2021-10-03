Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

