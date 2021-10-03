Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 95.3% in September

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Petroteq Energy stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 410,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.82. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Petroteq Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy, Inc engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction and Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction and Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.