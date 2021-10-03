Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in September

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Petro Matad stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 1,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,023. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About Petro Matad
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.