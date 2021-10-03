Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in September

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Petro Matad stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 1,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,023. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

