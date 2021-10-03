Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €183.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €201.50 ($237.06).

EPA:RI opened at €190.05 ($223.59) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €178.30.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

