Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 618,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $497.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $173,180. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.