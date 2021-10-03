Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 18,912 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of CEVA worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2,906.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 85.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.87, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

