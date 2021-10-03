Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,933 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

