Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 827 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,293,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Cowen raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $140.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

