Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,372.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

