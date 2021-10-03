Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

