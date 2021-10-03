Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,913 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

