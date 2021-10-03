Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PVAC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.