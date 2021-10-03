Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 579,802 shares of company stock worth $64,961,505 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.