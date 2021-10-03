Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 720,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PYCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.
PYCR opened at $36.28 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 157.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.