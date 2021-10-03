Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 720,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PYCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

PYCR opened at $36.28 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 157.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

