Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

