Paula Hay Plumb Buys 17,300 Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Stock

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) insider Paula Hay Plumb acquired 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

MBH opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.72. Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £119.36 million and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

