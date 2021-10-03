Patientory Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Patientory

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

