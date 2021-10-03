Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

