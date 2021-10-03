Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Credicorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Credicorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 81.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

BAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

