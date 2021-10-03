Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,757 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of A10 Networks worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.66 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

