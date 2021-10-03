Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,121 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Spok worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

