Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $656,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $153.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

