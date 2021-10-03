Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $261.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.36 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,405 shares of company stock valued at $62,103,626 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

