Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,498 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in JOYY by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in JOYY by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YY. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

