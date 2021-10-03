Panacea Acquisition Corp. II’s (NYSE:PANA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II’s (NYSE:PANA) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 4th. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of PANA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $2,824,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

