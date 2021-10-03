Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,659,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.98% of Pacira BioSciences worth $404,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCRX. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.