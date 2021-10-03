PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.50

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 19749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

