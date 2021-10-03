Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:OUTFF opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $6.84.
About Outokumpu Oyj
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.